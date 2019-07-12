Minnesota State Arts Board Holds Two-Day Annual Meeting In Bemidji

This year, the Minnesota State Arts Board met in Bemidji to meet with Region 2 Arts Council.

During the first day, the Minnesota State Arts Board members met with Region 2 Arts Council and the Anishinaabe Arts Council to talk with them about their needs and the programs that are unique to Northern Minnesota.

Board members went to see the art scene in Bemidji, which included the sculpture walk in downtown Bemidji, and they also toured galleries at the Watermark Art Center.

“One of our major goals is that the arts are important to all Minnesota citizens, so finding out how regional art councils are doing it is really important to us, because we are all part of the system,” Minnesota State Arts Board Chair Sean Dowse said.

On the second day, artists and art organizers met with members of the Minnesota State Arts Board for a series of round-table discussions.

Some discussions centered on the arts community and conversations revolved around what the needs are for the community, what they would like to see, and how the state can support them.

“We become visible to the state. That what’s happening to the arts, whether that’s the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra, or whether that’s the Watermark Arts Center and their Miikanan galleries, or Gallery North or Bemidji Community Theater or Headwaters Music and Arts in Bemidji – these are corner stones of our arts community,” Region 2 Arts Council Executive Director Laura Seter said.

While in Bemidji, nine Minnesota State Members heard success stories in the region and learned about some of the successful programs that are happening around greater Minnesota.