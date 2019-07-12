Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Minnesota State Arts Board Holds Two-Day Annual Meeting In Bemidji

Jul. 11 2019

This year, the Minnesota State Arts Board met in Bemidji to meet with Region 2 Arts Council.

During the first day, the Minnesota State Arts Board members met with Region 2 Arts Council and the Anishinaabe Arts Council to talk with them about their needs and the programs that are unique to Northern Minnesota.

Board members went to see the art scene in Bemidji, which included the sculpture walk in downtown Bemidji, and they also toured galleries at the Watermark Art Center.

“One of our major goals is that the arts are important to all Minnesota citizens, so finding out how regional art councils are doing it is really important to us, because we are all part of the system,” Minnesota State Arts Board Chair Sean Dowse said.

On the second day, artists and art organizers met with members of the Minnesota State Arts Board for a series of round-table discussions.

Some discussions centered on the arts community and conversations revolved around what the needs are for the community, what they would like to see, and how the state can support them.

“We become visible to the state. That what’s happening to the arts, whether that’s the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra, or whether that’s the Watermark Arts Center and their Miikanan galleries, or Gallery North or Bemidji Community Theater or Headwaters Music and Arts in Bemidji – these are corner stones of our arts community,” Region 2 Arts Council Executive Director Laura Seter said.

While in Bemidji, nine Minnesota State Members heard success stories in the region and learned about some of the successful programs that are happening around greater Minnesota.

Malaak Khattab

Contact the Author

Malaak Khattab — mkhattab@lptv.org

Related Posts

8th Annual Sustainable Places Tour In Bemidji Set For Saturday

Face It TOGETHER In Bemidji Helping People With Addiction

Paul Bunyan Playhouse Presents: Little Shop Of Horrors

Bemidji Parks and Recreation Considering Expanding Layout of City Skate Park

Latest Story

8th Annual Sustainable Places Tour In Bemidji Set For Saturday

The eighth annual Sustainable Places Tour will take place Saturday, July 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at five locations around Bemidji. There will be
Posted on Jul. 11 2019

Latest Stories

8th Annual Sustainable Places Tour In Bemidji Set For Saturday

Posted on Jul. 11 2019

First Ever Northern MN Entrepreneur Academy Comes To BSU

Posted on Jul. 11 2019

Fishing Tips: Bass Fishing Techniques

Posted on Jul. 11 2019

Lakeland Team of the Year - Brainerd/Little Falls Girls Hockey vs. LPGE/Browerville Wrestling

Posted on Jul. 11 2019

"Autism Matters" Opens In Baxter

Posted on Jul. 11 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.