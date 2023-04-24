Minnesota State Announces Finalists for Next Chancellor

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Minnesota State is closing in on hiring a new chancellor to replace Devinder Malhotra, who plans to retire this summer.

Minnesota State has announced two finalists under consideration to become the next chancellor of the system. Those finalists are Tonjanita Johnson and Scott Olson.

Tonjanita Johnson has served the University of Alabama System since 2019 as senior vice chancellor for academic and student affairs. Previously, she served the University of Tennessee System as the executive vice president/chief operating officer from 2016 to 2019 and as vice president for communications and marketing from 2013 to 2016.

Scott Olson has served as president of Winona State University since 2012. Previously, he served Minnesota State University, Mankato as provost and vice president for academic and student affairs from 2003 to 2012. He also served the Minnesota State system office as interim vice chancellor for academic and student affairs for 13 months from 2010 to 2011.

The finalists are scheduled to visit Minnesota State April 26th and 27th for interviews. The Board of Trustees of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities is expected to appoint the new chancellor during a special meeting on Tuesday, May 9th. The new chancellor’s term will begin August 1st.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today