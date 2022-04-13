Lakeland PBS

Minnesota Sheriff’s Offices Donate Gear to Help Ukraine

Lakeland News — Apr. 12 2022

The Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association, along with sheriff’s offices all over Minnesota, have donated bulletproof vests and helmets to help the people of Ukraine.

Over 650 bulletproof vests, 55 helmets and 4 shields were collected in just a few days. These donated items have specific care instructions and expiration dates outlined and recommended by the manufacturer. But even though these items have been replaced at the recommendation of the manufacturer for use by deputies, these vests, helmets, and shields are still capable of providing protection and are expected to immediately help the people of Ukraine.

The Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association reports it has developed a personal contact connected to Ukraine that will ensure the donated items are provided immediately to those in need.

