Minnesota Sheriff’s Association Offering Scholarship Program to Law Enforcement Students
The Minnesota Sheriff’s Association is honoring students studying law enforcement by providing this year’s scholarship program. Eligible students must be attending a peace officer skills course or working toward a law enforcement degree.
87 sheriffs across the state are working with the association to recognize the financial needs of students seeking a higher education. 15 recipients will be chosen to receive a scholarship, and students can go to their local sheriff’s office for an application.
Scholarship recipients will be announced by December 28th of this year.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.