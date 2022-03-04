Minnesota Senate Takes Up GOP “Parents Bill of Rights”
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Senate has held its first votes on a package of Republican-backed education bills promoted as a “Parents Bill of Rights.”
Most them likely won’t make it through the Democratic-controlled House this session. But the debate tees up some hot-button social issues for the election campaign.
A bill allowing parents to review all instructional materials “without cost and immediately on request,” passed 37-30 Thursday. Senate GOP leaders decided to defer the debate over one of the most contentious bills — one opposed by advocates for LGBTQ youth — until an unspecified future date, citing a scheduling crunch.
