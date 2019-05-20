Lakeland PBS
Minnesota Senate Approves Bill For Elder Care Protections And Assisted Living Licensure

May. 20 2019

The Minnesota Senate passed the Elder Care and Vulnerable Adult Protection Act Sunday, May 20.

The new law includes a series of protection for elders and vulnerable Minnesotans. It also includes an extensive framework for the licensure of assisted living facilities.

“For more than two and a half years, we have been working with consumer advocates, families, care providers, state officials, and others on legislation to protect our seniors and most vulnerable. That hard work led to a bill of which Minnesotans can truly be proud,” said Senator Karin Housley, the bill’s author. “This is a bipartisan bill that gives elderly and vulnerable Minnesotans the consumer protections they deserve and brings Minnesota in line with the rest of the nation in licensing our assisted living facilities. Caring for our seniors and most vulnerable must be a priority.”

The new bill will include protection for residents against retaliation in nursing homes or assisted living facilities and a clear process for residents to appeal a termination of housing or services.  The bill will also allow residents in nursing homes and assisted living faculties to use electronic monitoring devices in their rooms.

The Elder Care and Vulnerable Adult Protection Act of 2019 has two levels of licensure. One for one for faculties with dementia care services, and another for assisted living facilities.

Licensure requirements go into effect by August 1, 2021

Malaak Khattab

Malaak Khattab — mkhattab@lptv.org

