Minnesota Sees High Voter Participation In Midterm Elections

Minnesota saw high voter participation in the midterm elections that took place on Tuesday.

According to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office, preliminary estimates indicate that at least 2,593,922 people voted either in-person or by absentee ballot, representing a 63.82 percent participation rate.

That is the highest participation rate for Minnesota in a midterm election since 2002 and the largest raw total for a midterm election in the history of the state.

According to the Minnesota Secretary of State, Minnesota routinely sees high levels of voter participation and often ranks first in the United States for turnout.