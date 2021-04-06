Lakeland PBS

Minnesota Sees 3,000 New COVID-19 Cases

Chris BurnsApr. 6 2021

The state reported 3,014 new COVID-19 cases today along with 4 new deaths, none of which was in the Lakeland viewing area.

Today’s report reflected data analyzed for Sunday, April 3 due to no updates being posted on Easter Sunday. However, due to a technical issue on Saturday, fewer cases than normal were able to be processed for yesterday’s numbers. As a result, numbers posted for today may be higher.

The new cases came from 29,635 total tests from Saturday, Sunday, and Monday a case positivity rate of 10.2%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 196 new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 4
  • Beltrami – 6
  • Cass – 18
  • Crow Wing – 65
  • Hubbard – 7
  • Itasca – 23
  • Koochiching – 5
  • Lake of the Woods – 13
  • Mille Lacs – 20
  • Morrison – 19
  • Polk – 3
  • Roseau – 7
  • Todd – 6

