Minnesota Sees 3,000 New COVID-19 Cases
The state reported 3,014 new COVID-19 cases today along with 4 new deaths, none of which was in the Lakeland viewing area.
Today’s report reflected data analyzed for Sunday, April 3 due to no updates being posted on Easter Sunday. However, due to a technical issue on Saturday, fewer cases than normal were able to be processed for yesterday’s numbers. As a result, numbers posted for today may be higher.
The new cases came from 29,635 total tests from Saturday, Sunday, and Monday a case positivity rate of 10.2%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 196 new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 4
- Beltrami – 6
- Cass – 18
- Crow Wing – 65
- Hubbard – 7
- Itasca – 23
- Koochiching – 5
- Lake of the Woods – 13
- Mille Lacs – 20
- Morrison – 19
- Polk – 3
- Roseau – 7
- Todd – 6
