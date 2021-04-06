Minnesota Sees 3,000 New COVID-19 Cases

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state reported 3,014 new COVID-19 cases today along with 4 new deaths, none of which was in the Lakeland viewing area.

Today’s report reflected data analyzed for Sunday, April 3 due to no updates being posted on Easter Sunday. However, due to a technical issue on Saturday, fewer cases than normal were able to be processed for yesterday’s numbers. As a result, numbers posted for today may be higher.

The new cases came from 29,635 total tests from Saturday, Sunday, and Monday a case positivity rate of 10.2%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 196 new cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 4

Beltrami – 6

Cass – 18

Crow Wing – 65

Hubbard – 7

Itasca – 23

Koochiching – 5

Lake of the Woods – 13

Mille Lacs – 20

Morrison – 19

Polk – 3

Roseau – 7

Todd – 6

