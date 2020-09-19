Lakeland PBS

Minnesota Sees 1,099 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths on Friday

Lakeland News — Sep. 18 2020

Minnesota health officials reported eight new COVID-19 deaths today and 1,099 new coronavirus cases.

The new cases came from 29,431 tests for a case positivity rate of 3.7%. There are currently 250 people hospitalized, which is eight more than yesterday. 136 of those hospitalized are in ICU, which is four more than yesterday.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 50 new cases in the following counties:

  • Beltrami – 3
  • Cass – 3
  • Crow Wing – 8
  • Hubbard – 6
  • Itasca – 9
  • Koochiching – 2
  • Mahnomen – 1
  • Mille Lacs – 3
  • Morrison – 6
  • Polk – 5
  • Roseau – 4

