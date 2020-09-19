Minnesota Sees 1,099 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths on Friday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Minnesota health officials reported eight new COVID-19 deaths today and 1,099 new coronavirus cases.

The new cases came from 29,431 tests for a case positivity rate of 3.7%. There are currently 250 people hospitalized, which is eight more than yesterday. 136 of those hospitalized are in ICU, which is four more than yesterday.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 50 new cases in the following counties:

Beltrami – 3

Cass – 3

Crow Wing – 8

Hubbard – 6

Itasca – 9

Koochiching – 2

Mahnomen – 1

Mille Lacs – 3

Morrison – 6

Polk – 5

Roseau – 4

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today