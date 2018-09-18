Minnesota Secretary Of State Candidate Visits Little Falls

A candidate in an important state election race made a stop in the Little Falls area today. John Howe is running for Minnesota Secretary of State and is back on the campaign trail after being in injured in a parade float crash earlier this month.

Howe is the GOP endorsed candidate running against the current Minnesota Secretary of State, Steve Simon who is a democrat. He has rejoined the campaign trail after the accident which put him and his campaign manager in the hospital. Howe attended “Shoot for the Troops” today, an annual event held at Rice Creek Hunting and Recreation in Little Falls.

“Well the Secretary of State’s Office is very, very important. It’s something that is the head election official for the state of Minnesota and we have a history of very, very close elections and it shouldn’t be used for partisan political advantage. I’m running to restore the faith and integrity in the state office of the Secretary of State’s Office,” said John Howe-R. “We need transparency in the Secretary of State’s Office.”

The money raised from the “Shoot for the Troops” event today that Howe attended goes directly toward the Minnesota Military Family Foundation.