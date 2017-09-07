Minnesota School Reverses Flag Ban After Protest

Rocori High School in Cold Spring announced on its Facebook page Wednesday that administrators and student leaders have resolved the issue. As a result, the school will withdraw the new student guidelines that banned flags.
WJON-AM reports nearly a dozen pickups displayed the American flag at Rocori to protest the ban.
Superintendent Scott Staska says the change came after last spring when Confederate flags began showing up on vehicles in the parking lot. He says school administrators are responsible for creating a safe and respectful environment for all students while balancing rights to free speech.
Officials don’t plan to discipline the students or confiscate their flags.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Needs more information. Where is he being held? Is he out on bail? Why the exte... Read More
Once again you guys did an awesome job of showing up for the event and incredibl... Read More
Love over hate any day United we stand together against the hate that continues... Read More
Thanks, Mal on your piece on " Legally Blonde" Do you have any dance video of t... Read More