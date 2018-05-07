Minnesota Says Old IDs Should Suffice At Airports Until 2020

While Gov. Mark Dayton has repeatedly pushed for a longer extension, the U.S. Department of Homeland Safety has rejected those requests. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety said Monday that while an extension hasn’t been formally granted, the federal government assured state officials that Minnesota residents would be allowed to continue using their traditional licenses until Oct. 1, 2020.

“It’s great to see that Minnesota IDs will continue to allow millions of Minnesotans to board airplanes until October 2020,” said Rep. Dennis Smith, a Republican lawmaker who helped pass the law creating Real ID in Minnesota.

The Department of Vehicle Services says it’s on track to begin offering the Real ID-compliant licenses this October.