Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Salsa Festival is a one-day event held in the waning days of summer. Its goal is to celebrate food, art, and culture. This year, they’ve added “stopping the spread of COVID-19” to their list of objectives.

The event is on Saturday, Sept. 18 from noon to 7 PM.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today