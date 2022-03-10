Minnesota Roadside Attractions – Part 2

Monday, March 14 at 9pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Tag along as we continue across the great state of Minnesota, exploring some of the unique landmarks that make our communities so special. Cast your vote on who has the best Paul Bunyan in the Northland and meet his girlfriend Lucette in Hackensack. Travel to west central Minnesota where we find several one-of-a-kind landmarks in and around Frazee, Rothsay, and Vining. You can also catch sight of the largest Walleye in the U.S. border town of Baudette (pictured).