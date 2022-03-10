Lakeland PBS

Minnesota Roadside Attractions – Part 2

Monday, March 14 at 9pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Tag along as we continue across the great state of Minnesota, exploring some of the unique landmarks that make our communities so special. Cast your vote on who has the best Paul Bunyan in the Northland and meet his girlfriend Lucette in Hackensack. Travel to west central Minnesota where we find several one-of-a-kind landmarks in and around Frazee, Rothsay, and Vining. You can also catch sight of the largest Walleye in the U.S. border town of Baudette (pictured).

Recently Added

Lakeland Currents - All Things Electric Vehicles

Posted on Mar. 4 2022

Lakeland Currents - The Future of Nuclear Energy in Minnesota

Posted on Feb. 25 2022

Backroads: The Christopher David Hanson Band

Posted on Feb. 24 2022

Common Ground: Bemidji Area Cross Country Ski Club Part 2 of 2

Posted on Feb. 23 2022

Lakeland Currents - The Fight Against AIS in MN Waters

Posted on Feb. 18 2022

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.