Minnesota Road Deaths Surpass 300 This Year

The Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety has seen preliminary data that shows 306 traffic fatalities in 2017. Last year, the state reported 300 deaths by Oct.17.

During October and November deer collisions are most prominent. So far for 2017, there were 5 deer related fatalities all of those involving motorcyclists.

Of the total 306 fatalities, 201 were motor vehicle occupants, 52 motorcyclists, 33 pedestrians, 5 bicyclists and 15 dies in other vehicles.

The four major contributors to these fatalities on the road were alcohol related (90), distracted related (13), speed related (66) and unbelted motorists (57).

Preliminary data shows of the 306, 77 were women (25 percent) and 229 were male (75 percent).

The total deaths on Minnesota roads in 2016 was 392. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety urges drivers to stay safe on the road by being vigilant of deer and icy roads in the coming months.