Minnesota Resorts Taking Extra Precautions for Summer Season

With summer coming up, Minnesota resorts are getting ready for their busy season. This year, due to COVID-19, there have restrictions in place in order to keep people safe.

Governor Tim Walz has allowed resorts to open their hotel portions without change, but there have been some restrictions put in place for communal spaces such as pools, playgrounds, and picnic benches. Resort owners are using rubber gloves and face masks for their staff and are disinfecting outdoor spaces multiple times a day to help keep things clean.

