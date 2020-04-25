Lakeland PBS

Minnesota Resorts Taking Extra Precautions for Summer Season

Betsy Melin — Apr. 24 2020

With summer coming up, Minnesota resorts are getting ready for their busy season. This year, due to COVID-19, there have restrictions in place in order to keep people safe.

Governor Tim Walz has allowed resorts to open their hotel portions without change, but there have been some restrictions put in place for communal spaces such as pools, playgrounds, and picnic benches. Resort owners are using rubber gloves and face masks for their staff and are disinfecting outdoor spaces multiple times a day to help keep things clean.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Moondance Jammin Country Fest, Great American Think-Off Postponed to 2021

Local Hospitals Adapting to COVID-19 by Providing Virtual Visits

Additional SNAP Benefits Available For Families

Red Lake Nation Voting Procedures Change Due To COVID-19

Latest Stories

Moondance Jammin Country Fest, Great American Think-Off Postponed to 2021

Posted on Apr. 24 2020

Local Hospitals Adapting to COVID-19 by Providing Virtual Visits

Posted on Apr. 24 2020

Additional SNAP Benefits Available For Families

Posted on Apr. 24 2020

Red Lake Nation Voting Procedures Change Due To COVID-19

Posted on Apr. 24 2020

Crow Wing SWCD Using Curbside Pickup, Drive-Thru For Annual Tree Sale

Posted on Apr. 24 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.