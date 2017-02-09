Minnesota Residents Chose Private Insurance Due To Uncertainties
According to the Associated Press, an uncertainty over the federal health care law and a novel state program that offsets skyrocketing premiums caused a record number of residents to sign up for private insurance this year through Minnesota’s health exchange.
MNsure, the health exchange Minnesota created through the federal Affordable Care Act, signed up more than 117,000 people during the three-month open enrollment period for 2017 that ended Jan. 31.
