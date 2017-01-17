Minnesota Representative Plans To Boycott Trump Inauguration
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP)- U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison may be the only Minnesota Democrat making a stand by not showing up at Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration.
The Minneapolis Democrat announced Monday he’d boycott Friday’s ceremony, joining more than two dozen lawmakers in skipping the event. Ellison is the nation’s first Muslim congressman and is currently running to be the next chair of the Democratic National Committee.
But most of his six fellow congressional Democrats are planning to be there. Representatives for Reps. Betty McCollum, Rick Nolan and Collin Peterson said Tuesday they plan to attend. A spokesman for Rep. Tim Walz did not immediately respond.
U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar will attend, while a spokesman for Sen. Al Franken did not immediately respond on a question about his plans.
