Minnesota Reports Over 3,900 New Coronavirus Cases on Monday

Nick UrsiniNov. 9 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 3,930 new COVID-19 cases today along with 19 deaths. This now brings the total number of cases in Minnesota to 184,788.

The new cases came from 25,213 tests for a case positivity rate of 6.41%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, six people died.

Two people in Aitkin County passed away, one between the ages of 85-89 and one between 90-94. In Hubbard County one person died between 75-79. In Itasca County one person died between 75-79. In Polk County three residents died, one person between 75-79, one between 80-84 and one person between 90-94.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 270 new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 5
  • Beltrami – 13
  • Cass – 24
  • Clearwater – 5
  • Crow Wing – 16
  • Hubbard – 4
  • Itasca – 28
  • Koochiching – 4
  • Lake of the Woods – 1
  • Mahnomen – 1
  • Mille Lacs – 58
  • Morrison – 25
  • Polk – 30
  • Roseau – 8
  • Todd – 23
  • Wadena – 25

