Minnesota Reports Over 3,900 New Coronavirus Cases on Monday

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 3,930 new COVID-19 cases today along with 19 deaths. This now brings the total number of cases in Minnesota to 184,788.

The new cases came from 25,213 tests for a case positivity rate of 6.41%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, six people died.

Two people in Aitkin County passed away, one between the ages of 85-89 and one between 90-94. In Hubbard County one person died between 75-79. In Itasca County one person died between 75-79. In Polk County three residents died, one person between 75-79, one between 80-84 and one person between 90-94.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 270 new cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 5

Beltrami – 13

Cass – 24

Clearwater – 5

Crow Wing – 16

Hubbard – 4

Itasca – 28

Koochiching – 4

Lake of the Woods – 1

Mahnomen – 1

Mille Lacs – 58

Morrison – 25

Polk – 30

Roseau – 8

Todd – 23

Wadena – 25

