Minnesota Reports Over 3,900 New Coronavirus Cases on Monday
The Minnesota Department of Health reported 3,930 new COVID-19 cases today along with 19 deaths. This now brings the total number of cases in Minnesota to 184,788.
The new cases came from 25,213 tests for a case positivity rate of 6.41%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, six people died.
Two people in Aitkin County passed away, one between the ages of 85-89 and one between 90-94. In Hubbard County one person died between 75-79. In Itasca County one person died between 75-79. In Polk County three residents died, one person between 75-79, one between 80-84 and one person between 90-94.
In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 270 new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 5
- Beltrami – 13
- Cass – 24
- Clearwater – 5
- Crow Wing – 16
- Hubbard – 4
- Itasca – 28
- Koochiching – 4
- Lake of the Woods – 1
- Mahnomen – 1
- Mille Lacs – 58
- Morrison – 25
- Polk – 30
- Roseau – 8
- Todd – 23
- Wadena – 25
