Lakeland PBS

Minnesota Reports Over 3,100 New COVID-19 Cases On Friday

Nick UrsiniOct. 30 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 3,165 new COVID-19 cases today along with 18 deaths. This now brings the total number of cases in Minnesota to 145,465.

Three of the deaths came from the Lakeland viewing area. One was a resident from Beltrami County between the ages of 90-94, one in Hubbard County between the ages of 70-74 and in Polk County between the ages of 80-84.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 360 new cases on Friday in following counties:

  • Aitkin – 16
  • Beltrami – 23
  • Cass – 16
  • Clearwater – 5
  • Crow Wing – 65
  • Hubbard – 34
  • Itasca – 18
  • Koochiching – 2
  • Mahnomen – 5
  • Mille Lacs – 22
  • Morrison – 25
  • Polk – 47
  • Roseau – 23
  • Todd – 35
  • Wadena – 24

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

Appeals Court Says MN Absentee Ballots Arriving After Election Day Must Be Separated

Golden Apple: Deer River Superintendent Discusses School Activity Adjustments

Brainerd Public Schools Switching to Remote Learning

MN Sees Highest One-Day Increase in COVID-19 Cases with 2,872 Reported Thursday

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.