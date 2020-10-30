Minnesota Reports Over 3,100 New COVID-19 Cases On Friday
The Minnesota Department of Health reported 3,165 new COVID-19 cases today along with 18 deaths. This now brings the total number of cases in Minnesota to 145,465.
Three of the deaths came from the Lakeland viewing area. One was a resident from Beltrami County between the ages of 90-94, one in Hubbard County between the ages of 70-74 and in Polk County between the ages of 80-84.
In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 360 new cases on Friday in following counties:
- Aitkin – 16
- Beltrami – 23
- Cass – 16
- Clearwater – 5
- Crow Wing – 65
- Hubbard – 34
- Itasca – 18
- Koochiching – 2
- Mahnomen – 5
- Mille Lacs – 22
- Morrison – 25
- Polk – 47
- Roseau – 23
- Todd – 35
- Wadena – 24
