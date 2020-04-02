Lakeland PBS

Minnesota Reports One More Death From COVID-19

Destiny Wiggins — Apr. 2 2020

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — One more Minnesota resident has died from COVID-19, raising the state’s total to 18, the Minnesota Department of Health reported Thursday.

The state’s confirmed cases continued to rise, with 53 new cases for a total of 742 since the outbreak began. But 373 of those patients have recovered. Officials caution that those numbers are low because not everyone qualifies for testing.

Seventy-five patients were hospitalized Thursday, a jump of 21 since Wednesday, with 38 in intensive care, up 11 from Wednesday.

The median age of those who’ve died is 83, with an age range of 58 to 95. The median age for all cases is 47, ranging from 4 months to 104 years.

The largest share of cases in Minnesota is attributed to community spread at 31%, followed by exposure to a known case at 22%, and people who’ve recently traveled to another state with no known exposure at 20%. Fifteen percent were linked to international travel and 3% to cruise ships. The likely source is unknown in 10% of cases.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

