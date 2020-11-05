Minnesota Reports Nearly 4,000 New Coronavirus Cases Thursday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 3,956 new COVID-19 cases today along with 25 deaths. The new cases breaks yesterday’s one-day record for new COVID-19 cases in a day since the beginning of the pandemic.

This now brings the total number of cases in Minnesota to 164,865.

Two of the deaths came from the Lakeland viewing area. In Beltrami County one person died between the ages of 85-89 and in Hubbard County one person died between the ages of 75-79.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 406 new cases on Thursday in following counties:

Aitkin – 7

Beltrami – 48

Cass – 38

Clearwater – 14

Crow Wing – 53

Hubbard – 16

Itasca – 31

Koochiching – 6

Lake of the Woods – 1

Mahnomen – 4

Mille Lacs – 33

Morrison – 15

Polk – 51

Roseau – 34

Todd – 36

Wadena – 19

