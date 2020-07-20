Minnesota Reports Its First Child COVID-19 Related Death

Click to print (Opens in new window)

As Governor Walz considers a mask mandate in the state and an increase of positive COVID-19 cases over the weekend, the state reported its first COVID-19 related death in a child between the age of 0-5.

While the total number of confirmed cases comes from those who are between the ages of 20-29, positive cases from those who are under the age of five are almost at 1,000.

With four new reported deaths the states total death toll is 1,545 and 1,187 of those deaths come from those who resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities. With 922 newly reported cases, the total positive cumulative cases in the state sits at 47,107.

The state now shows that Beltrami County has 101 cases, Cass County with 32, Crow Wing County with 128, Itasca Çounty 96, Mille Lacs with 45, Roseau County shows 32 and Wadena County with 19.

Out of the 4,678 cases needing hospitalization, 247 are currently hospitalized and 115 are in ICU.

