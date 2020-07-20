Lakeland PBS

Minnesota Reports Its First Child COVID-19 Related Death

Destiny Wiggins — Jul. 20 2020

As Governor Walz considers a mask mandate in the state and an increase of positive COVID-19 cases over the weekend, the state reported its first COVID-19 related death in a child between the age of 0-5.

While the total number of confirmed cases comes from those who are between the ages of 20-29, positive cases from those who are under the age of five are almost at 1,000.

With four new reported deaths the states total death toll is 1,545 and 1,187 of those deaths come from those who resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities. With 922 newly reported cases, the total positive cumulative cases in the state sits at 47,107.

The state now shows that Beltrami County has 101 cases, Cass County with 32, Crow Wing County with 128, Itasca Çounty 96, Mille Lacs with 45,  Roseau County shows 32 and Wadena County with 19.

Out of the 4,678 cases needing hospitalization, 247 are currently hospitalized and 115 are in ICU.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

MN Hospitals Ask Gov. Walz to Impose Statewide Mask Mandate

Minnesota Enforcing Violations of COVID-19 Guidelines at Bars and Restaurants

Uninsured Minnesotans Can Get Access to Free COVID-19 Testing

669 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 New Deaths Reported in MN on Friday

Latest Stories

BSU Men's and Women's Hockey Adjust Schedules

Posted on Jul. 18 2020

MN Hospitals Ask Gov. Walz to Impose Statewide Mask Mandate

Posted on Jul. 18 2020

Minnesota Enforcing Violations of COVID-19 Guidelines at Bars and Restaurants

Posted on Jul. 17 2020

Uninsured Minnesotans Can Get Access to Free COVID-19 Testing

Posted on Jul. 17 2020

New Data on the Cost of Living in Rural Minnesota

Posted on Jul. 17 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.