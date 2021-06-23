Minnesota Reports Extra $1.8 Billion in Surplus in May Budget Forecast

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Every year, the state uses a budget forecast to determine how much the legislature will have to work with for the two-year cycle. Currently, the state sits at a $3.77 billion surplus.

The state does the forecast on the 10th of each month to see where the state is financially. In November, the state’s forecast showed a $1.6 billion surplus. In the month of May alone, the state reported an additional $1.8 billion in surplus.

Although this is just a forecast, it’s a good sign for Minnesota, especially when considering how the last year was riddled with financial struggles related to COVID-19.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today