Minnesota Reports 143 New Cases, 13 More Deaths Yesterday Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Minn. (AP) —Minnesota has reported 143 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 13 additional deaths.

The new cases bring the total confirmed in Minnesota to 2,356 since testing began in early March, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Health officials said Sunday a total of 134 people have died in Minnesota from the virus.

In southwestern Minnesota, 60 people have tested positive in Nobles County where many workers have been sickened at a meatpacking plant. That is up 24 from Saturday. It is unclear how many of the new cases in the county are tied to the outbreak at the JBS pork plant in Worthington.

