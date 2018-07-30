Minnesota Remembers Vietnam: The Telling Project
August 25 at 9pm
Follow five Vietnam War veterans and family members on a journey as they shape their experiences into a powerful stage performance with the help of The Telling Project, a national performing arts non-profit that uses theater as a tool to deepen civilian understanding of the military experience.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
Thank you so much for sharing our Mark Munson Memorial School of Rock with your... Read More
Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big heart for peop... Read More
Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle these dope d... Read More
This is a friend of mine neighbor. They have been tormenting them for a long tim... Read More