Minnesota Records Highest Number of Traffic Deaths Since 2007

Emma HudziakJan. 11 2022

In 2021, 497 Minnesotans lost their lives due to crashes that occurred on roadways throughout the state. It’s considered a historic and unprecedented increase from what was seen in 2020, and is 103 more deaths than occurred that year. The amount of deaths recorded in 2021 hasn’t been seen since 2007.

In 2007, there were 510 deaths. In 2019, there were 364 deaths, and in 2020, 394 died in crashes. Minnesota Department of Public Safety Traffic Safety Director Mike Hanson shares that during the pandemic is when they started to see numbers increase.

Hanson says that when roads are free and more open, people neglect all road safety measures, and tend to increase their speed while traveling.

“Until every motorist takes responsibility for their own actions, we’ll continue to see the carnage on our roads. Let’s make sure 2022 isn’t as heartbreaking for Minnesotans,” said Hanson.

More information on traffic safety can be found on the Minnesota Department of Public Safety website.

