Lakeland PBS
Minnesota REAL ID Update

Sarah Winkelmann
Jan. 30 2018
Minnesotans can use their current driver’s licenses for federal purposes, including boarding commercial aircraft, through Oct.10, 2018 because Gov. Dayton asked for and received an extension to comply with the federal REAL ID requirements.

The Minnesota legislature passed a law that direts the Department of Public safety Driver and Vehicle Services division (DPS-DVS) to make REAL ID compliant driver’s licenses available by Oct 2018.

According to a press release, DPS-DVS and MNIT are currently working to meet the deadline and will provide more information on how to obtain a REAL ID compliant driver’s license in the coming months. Minnesotans do not need to take any action at this time.

In addition to regular updates, DPS-DVS will provide REAL ID information on the web and through social media so Minnesotans can stay informed about new developments and find resources as the availability of REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards approaches.

  • The website is dedicated to REAL ID information and resources and the DPS-DVS Facebook page will have information that can easily be shared.
  • A recent DPS Blog post also has information to consider when deciding which license or ID card you need. A REAL ID will be one of several options, when it is available.
  • DPS-DVS will include answers to frequently asked questions that are received through emails, phone calls, and social media channels.

What exactly is REAL ID? Passed by Congress in 2005, the REAL ID Act establishes minimum security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and ID cards. The Act refers to federal anti-terrorism laws and regulations that control access to the following:

  • Federally regulated commercial aircraft.
  • Federal facilities requiring identification to enter, such as military bases or nuclear power facilities.

The Act prohibits federal agencies like the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) from accepting cards for official purposes from states that do not meet minimum security standards.

The project team consists of eight separate teams. Development teams are working on license issuance, legal compliance, financials, interfaces with other agencies and organizations, data conversion, system training and communication, system testing and tech support.

DPS-DVS, MNIT and FAST will begin communicating with deputy registrars in February. There will be more information in the coming weeks regarding training on the new system that is currently running on schedule.

