Minnesota Ready Coalition To Hold Media Meeting In Brainerd Today

Officials from the newly started “Minnesota Ready Coalition” announced this morning that they will be holding an “important media meeting” today at the Brainerd Lakes Chamber’s office.

This Coalitions is made up of 50+ statewide chambers who are urging Governor Walz to fully reopen the state’s economy, with appropriate safety measures, no later than next Friday.

According to the Coalitions beliefs: their June 19th timeline follows the reopening phases that have been announced every 10-14 days since May 4, and it would ensure that every business is able to take full advantage of July 4th tourism.

In a letter created to Governor Walz, the group cited these specific reason’s for their message:

-Given our tourism economy, the Brainerd Lakes Area has been severely impacted.

-The summer season is short, and our businesses are losing income opportunities that can’t be made up later. If the situation doesn’t change soon, some businesses may close permanently during the off season.

-Businesses are ready to welcome back customers with safety measures in place.

-Businesses need time to plan for reopening—make preparations, recall employees, etc.

