Lakeland PBS

Minnesota Ready Coalition To Hold Media Meeting In Brainerd Today

Brad Hamilton — Jun. 11 2020

Officials from the newly started “Minnesota Ready Coalition” announced this morning that they will be holding an “important media meeting” today at the Brainerd Lakes Chamber’s office.

This Coalitions is made up of 50+ statewide chambers who are urging Governor Walz to fully reopen the state’s economy, with appropriate safety measures, no later than next Friday.

According to the Coalitions beliefs: their June 19th timeline follows the reopening phases that have been announced every 10-14 days since May 4, and it would ensure that every business is able to take full advantage of July 4th tourism.

In a letter created to Governor Walz, the group cited these specific reason’s for their message:

-Given our tourism economy, the Brainerd Lakes Area has been severely impacted.

-The summer season is short, and our businesses are losing income opportunities that can’t be made up later. If the situation doesn’t change soon, some businesses may close permanently during the off season.

-Businesses are ready to welcome back customers with safety measures in place.

-Businesses need time to plan for reopening—make preparations, recall employees, etc.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

Related Posts

Bemidji Movie Theater Not Reopening Until July

Group Providing Free Help with Health Care Directives

Governor Walz Orders Moment of Silence for George Floyd

Laporte Man Dies In ATV Crash

Latest Stories

Law Enforcement Investigating Case of Child Abuse in Mahnomen

Posted on Jun. 11 2020

MSHSL Approves June 15th as Start Date For Summer Training

Posted on Jun. 11 2020

Youth Baseball Practices Underway with Social Distancing

Posted on Jun. 11 2020

Protesters Pull Down Christopher Columbus Statue Outside MN Capitol

Posted on Jun. 10 2020

Gyms Begin to Reopen Across the State Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Posted on Jun. 10 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.