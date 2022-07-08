Minnesota Reading & Math Corps Seeking Bemidji Tutors for Next School Year

Click to print (Opens in new window)

With back-to-school season on the way, students and teachers will be filling classrooms instead of Zoom meetings across the state. AmeriCorps, through their Reading Corps and Math Corps programs, is working with Bemidji Area Schools to provide tutors for students who struggled during remote learning in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to technological challenges presented to public education, Minnesota Reading & Math Corps have determined through their research that Minnesota students are not currently reading at grade level. Less than 50% are meeting these expectations in the core subjects of reading and math.

The organization is seeking 13 tutors: eight in math, three in reading, and two in early learning. These tutors will be for kindergarten through third grade.

While no prior education or specific age is required to become a tutor with Minnesota Reading & Math Corps, there are two weeks of virtual training before and throughout the school year provided.

Tutors are compensated through stipends, money for student tuition or loans, or gifting their education to a younger relative or associate if they are 55 years or older. More information is available at readingandmath.org.

