Minnesota Reaches Vaccination Mark of 3 Million Residents

Destiny Wiggins — Jun. 17 2021

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota has reached 3 million residents who’ve had at least one COVID-19 shot, health officials said Wednesday.

The Minnesota Department of Health said 3,005,706 Minnesotans had received at least their first dose as of Monday, while 2,774,889 had completed the series. The department logged 5,979 new vaccinations Monday. The 3 million milestone came as the state’s other coronavirus metrics continued to improve as well.

The department reported fewer than 100 new cases both Tuesday and Wednesday, the first time those numbers have been so low since April 2020.

“Our COVID-19 numbers are at their lowest since the earliest days of the pandemic and life is getting back to normal because Minnesotans rolled up their sleeves and the vaccines work,” Gov. Tim Walz said in a statement. He urged Minnesotans to take advantage of incentives such as free drinks being offered by some establishments, community vaccination events, and free or discounted rides to vaccine appointments via Uber and Lyft.

The department said 66% of Minnesotans 16 and older and 90% of those 65 and older have now had at least one dose, though the pace has slowed in recent weeks.

