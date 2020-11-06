Minnesota Reaches Over 5,000 New COVID-19 Cases

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 5,454 new COVID-19 cases today along with 36 newly reported deaths. This the first time that the state has reported more than 5,000 new cases in a day.

Today’s case total marks the fourth day in a row the state has broken its single-day record, shattering the previous day’s total by more than 1,000 cases as Minnesota continues to see explosive case growth in the past week.

Five of the deaths came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area. One was a resident from Hubbard County between the ages of 85-89. Another resident was in Mahnomen, between the ages of 75-59. Two residents were from Polk county, both between the ages of 80-84 and the last reported death was from a resident in Roseau county, who was between the ages of 75-79.

The new cases came from 44,749 tests for a case positivity rate of 12.1%. According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins researchers, the 7-day rolling average of daily new cases in Minnesota has risen over the past two weeks from 1,578 on Oct. 22 to 3,222 on Nov. 5.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new cases on in the following counties:

Aitkin – 15

Beltrami – 40

Cass – 40

Crow Wing – 127

Hubbard – 19

Itasca – 39

Lake of the Woods – 1

Mahnomen – 3

Mille Lacs – 60

Morrison – 41

Polk – 34

Roseau – 21

Todd – 38

Wadena – 28

