Minnesota Reaches New One-Day High For COVID-19 Deaths

Betsy Melin — May. 21 2020

There have been 32 deaths from COVID-19 in Minnesota yesterday. This is a new one-day high for deaths reported since the beginning of the pandemic in the state, bringing the total deaths to 809. Of those, 663 deaths were people in long-term care or assisted living facilities. That represents 81.9% of the deaths so far.

There are now 38 cases in Crow Wing County with one death. In Itasca County, there have been 51 cases reported with 6 deaths, and there have been 10 cases in Cass County with 2 deaths. There have been 9 cases reported in Beltrami County and no deaths.

There have been fewer than 10 cases in Wadena, Koochiching, and Clearwater Counties, with no deaths reported in any.

There have been 539 new cases reported since yesterday. There are 18,200 cases recorded so far. 11.6% of those cases reported are health care workers, making up 2,120 positive tests.

There have been 1173,556 tests administered so far. 6,218 tests were administered yesterday alone.

2,380 people have been hospitalized so far from COVID-19. As of today, 566 are currently hospitalized. There are 229 people hospitalized in the ICU. 12,488 have been released from isolation so far, meaning they no longer need to be self-isolating (that number does not include deaths).

