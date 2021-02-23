Minnesota Reaches Milestone of 1 Million COVID-19 Vaccines Administered

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The rollout for vaccines for COVID-19 has been successful so far. Last week, Minnesota reached 1 million vaccines administered in the state.

The most encouraging number is the percentage of high-risk people that have gotten at least one dose. 40% of the 65-and-older demographic in Minnesota has received at least one shot.

But as successful as it has been, Dr. Peter Henry, Essentia Health’s Chief Medical Officer, worries that the refusal to get a vaccine could prolong the pandemic.

Dr. Henry says the dates for when people can receive the vaccine is unknown. He couldn’t pinpoint a date because vaccine availability is low at the moment.

