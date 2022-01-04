Lakeland PBS

Minnesota Reaches Highest Number of Traffic Deaths Since 2007

Ryan BowlerJan. 4 2022

497 lives lost in crashes in 2021

  • In 2007 there were 510 traffic deaths
  • between 2016 and 2020 Minnesota averaged 378 traffic deaths
  • The first traffic death of the new year (2022) was reported on Jan.1 when a 51 year old male crashed and was not wearing a seat-belt, it is suspected that alcohol contributed to the crash.
  • Speed was the largest contributing factor in fatal crashes for 2021 with 162 deaths, that’s a 33% increase from 2020
  • 124 alcohol related deaths
  • 109 unbelted motorist deaths

Prevent tragedy by buckling up, paying attention, watching your speed, driving sober and driving smart.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Ryan Bowler

