Minnesota Reaches Highest Number of Traffic Deaths Since 2007
497 lives lost in crashes in 2021
- In 2007 there were 510 traffic deaths
- between 2016 and 2020 Minnesota averaged 378 traffic deaths
- The first traffic death of the new year (2022) was reported on Jan.1 when a 51 year old male crashed and was not wearing a seat-belt, it is suspected that alcohol contributed to the crash.
- Speed was the largest contributing factor in fatal crashes for 2021 with 162 deaths, that’s a 33% increase from 2020
- 124 alcohol related deaths
- 109 unbelted motorist deaths
Prevent tragedy by buckling up, paying attention, watching your speed, driving sober and driving smart.
