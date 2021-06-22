Lakeland PBS

Minnesota Reaches 3 Million Residents Receiving COVID-19 Vaccinations

Lakeland News — Jun. 21 2021

66.4% – that’s the percentage of Minnesotans 16 and older receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. The state just passed 3 million people vaccinated last week.

Essentia Health says this is a huge milestone for Minnesota, as the fight to protect the people living here from getting COVID-19 continues. With the mentality of trying to protect as many people as they can, Essentia is continuing to urge people to get the vaccine. If and when people do, they say they can have peace of mind when gathering in large crowds.

People can still receive the vaccine by using MyChart on the Essentia Health website and self-scheduling an appointment.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

