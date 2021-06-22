Minnesota Reaches 3 Million Residents Receiving COVID-19 Vaccinations

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

66.4% – that’s the percentage of Minnesotans 16 and older receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. The state just passed 3 million people vaccinated last week.

Essentia Health says this is a huge milestone for Minnesota, as the fight to protect the people living here from getting COVID-19 continues. With the mentality of trying to protect as many people as they can, Essentia is continuing to urge people to get the vaccine. If and when people do, they say they can have peace of mind when gathering in large crowds.

People can still receive the vaccine by using MyChart on the Essentia Health website and self-scheduling an appointment.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today