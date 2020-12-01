Lakeland PBS

Minnesota Reaches 2019 Traffic Fatalities Total with One Month Left in Year

Chris BurnsDec. 1 2020

Since January 1, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety, 364 people have died on the road this year, which matches the total of all 2019 road fatalities.

In the last 10 years, 30 people have died on Minnesota roads on average in the month of December. Mike Hanson, Director of Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety, expressed his frustrations: “With fewer vehicles on the road during the 2020 pandemic, the loss of life on Minnesota roads is beyond disappointing; it is tragic and completely preventable.”

Matt Langer, Chief of the Minnesota State Patrol, shares the same feelings. “Troopers know all too well how preventable these deaths are. By buckling up, slowing down, putting the distractions away and line up a sober ride, we can significantly reduce fatalities on our roads.”

The increased areas of fatalities compared to this time last year are listed below:

  • 63 motorcyclists compared to 44 reported this time last year.
  • 107 are speed-related compared to 68 this time last year.
  • 92 fatalities involved motorists not wearing their seat belt, compared to 66 this time last year.

Police officers’ Extra DWI Enforcement on the holidays and weekends runs from November 25 until December 31.

Chris Burns

