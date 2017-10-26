DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Minnesota Ranks As Second Most Bicycle Friendly State

Sarah Winkelmann
Oct. 26 2017
Leave a Comment

According to the League of American Bicyclists’ ranking, Minnesota is the second most bicycle friendly state. Since 2008 Minnesota has been consistently in the top 5. Also since then, number one ranked Washington has continuously been at the top.

“MnDOT and our partners work hard to improve the bicycling environment in the state,” said Amber Dallman, Minnesota Department of Transportation bicycle and pedestrian coordinator. “We know there is always more to do to make bicycling safe, comfortable and convenient for all, but we are happy that our efforts are keeping us at the top.”

The rankings are based on infrastructure and funding that provide safe places to bike; education and encouragement programs that promote cycling; and passage and enforcement of bicycle friendly laws that make it safe and comfortable for people of all ages and abilities to ride.

According to the press release, Minnesota has 21 bicycle friendly communities and 86 bicycle friendly businesses.

Rounding out the top five bicycle friendly states are California, Oregon and Massachusetts.

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

All Lanes On Highway 371 Are Now Open

Walk! Bike! Fun! Is Training Educators About Bike Safety

MnDOT Wants Your Participation In Bike And Walk To School Day

MnDOT Trains Drivers For Snowplow Operation

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Dennis Weimann said

It affects cabins on Leech Lake, Cass Lake and a few other lakes. The cabin own... Read More

Darrin Strosahl said

A great new career path in the health care field that helps people access the ca... Read More

Pat hess said

What lakes does this involve. Will owners receive any money. How soon does this... Read More

Cindy said

I think the school board made the right decision...it says simply...we don't do... Read More

Latest Story

Bemidji Brewing Celebrating Five Years In The Community

Bemidji Brewing has been a staple in the community for the past five years, and they have a few things on tap for the big anniversary. Our newest
Posted on Oct. 26 2017

Latest Stories

Bemidji Brewing Celebrating Five Years In The Community

Posted on Oct. 26 2017

Park Rapids Panthers Ready For Deep Postseason Run

Posted on Oct. 26 2017

Golden Apple: Riverside Elementary Students Team Up For Special Activity

Posted on Oct. 26 2017

"The Woman In Black" Opens Tonight At Brainerd Community Theatre

Posted on Oct. 26 2017

Ice Fishing Extravaganza Tickets Go On Sale Nov. 1st

Posted on Oct. 26 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.