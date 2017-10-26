Minnesota Ranks As Second Most Bicycle Friendly State

According to the League of American Bicyclists’ ranking, Minnesota is the second most bicycle friendly state. Since 2008 Minnesota has been consistently in the top 5. Also since then, number one ranked Washington has continuously been at the top.

“MnDOT and our partners work hard to improve the bicycling environment in the state,” said Amber Dallman, Minnesota Department of Transportation bicycle and pedestrian coordinator. “We know there is always more to do to make bicycling safe, comfortable and convenient for all, but we are happy that our efforts are keeping us at the top.”

The rankings are based on infrastructure and funding that provide safe places to bike; education and encouragement programs that promote cycling; and passage and enforcement of bicycle friendly laws that make it safe and comfortable for people of all ages and abilities to ride.

According to the press release, Minnesota has 21 bicycle friendly communities and 86 bicycle friendly businesses.

Rounding out the top five bicycle friendly states are California, Oregon and Massachusetts.