Minnesota Ranked 3rd in US for Full Vaccinations with COVID Boosters

Minnesota ranks third in the nation for the percentage of people fully vaccinated with COVID-19 booster shots.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Minnesota has administered booster doses to 10.8% of fully vaccinated adults, behind only Alaska and Vermont. The announcement came as Governor Tim Walz, former Governor Tim Pawlenty, and Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm received their COVID-19 vaccine booster Tuesday afternoon.

According to the CDC, Minnesotans who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine can now get a booster at least six months after their initial series if they are 65 years or older, age 18 and older and live in long-term care settings, have underlying medical conditions, or work and live in high risk settings.

All Minnesotans age 18 and older who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are recommended to get a booster shot at least two months after their initial vaccine.

