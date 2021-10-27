Minnesota Ranked 3rd in US for Full Vaccinations with COVID Boosters
Minnesota ranks third in the nation for the percentage of people fully vaccinated with COVID-19 booster shots.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Minnesota has administered booster doses to 10.8% of fully vaccinated adults, behind only Alaska and Vermont. The announcement came as Governor Tim Walz, former Governor Tim Pawlenty, and Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm received their COVID-19 vaccine booster Tuesday afternoon.
According to the CDC, Minnesotans who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine can now get a booster at least six months after their initial series if they are 65 years or older, age 18 and older and live in long-term care settings, have underlying medical conditions, or work and live in high risk settings.
All Minnesotans age 18 and older who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are recommended to get a booster shot at least two months after their initial vaccine.
