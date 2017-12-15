Minnesota Public Radio Pop Up in Brainerd

The Brainerd High School choral ensemble, Windfall will wrap up MPR’s pop up classical season with a performance in Brainerd.

Tomorrow Minnesota Public Radio will host an event at the Westgate Mall full of Christmas spirit and classical music. The idea is to get classical music out of the concert hall and make it accessible to everyone.

The local talent will perform a wide range of songs for 30 minutes tomorrow at the Westgate Mall in Brainerd at 6 p.m.

Joseph Trucano a producer for MPR is excited to bring classical music to the public in the Brainerd Lakes Area.