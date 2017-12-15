DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Minnesota Public Radio Pop Up in Brainerd

Sarah Winkelmann
Dec. 14 2017
Leave a Comment

The Brainerd High School choral ensemble, Windfall will wrap up MPR’s pop up classical season with a performance in Brainerd.

Tomorrow Minnesota Public Radio will host an event at the Westgate Mall full of Christmas spirit and classical music. The idea is to get classical music out of the concert hall and make it accessible to everyone.

The local talent will perform a wide range of songs for 30 minutes tomorrow at the Westgate Mall in Brainerd at 6 p.m.

Joseph Trucano a producer for MPR is excited to bring classical music to the public in the Brainerd Lakes Area.

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

Several Items Stolen, Including Guns After Thefts In Crow Wing County

Local Resident Named Conservationist of the Year

Sheriff's Office Cracks Down On Livestock Owners

Wadena County Updates CodeRED System

Local Youth Create Council To Educate About Reproductive Health

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Tashina Branchaud said

The children spent more time in and out of the hospitals. This is a disgrace. Wh... Read More

Karin said

Can't wait to see it!... Read More

scottrab said

People using the road make mistakes, always have and always will. Crashes will a... Read More

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Hello Judy! Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids. You can buy them at Iver... Read More

Latest Story

Several Items Stolen, Including Guns After Thefts In Crow Wing County

Several guns have been stolen as a result of numerous break ins across Crow Wing County in the past few weeks. The Sheriff’s Office is
Posted on Dec. 14 2017

Latest Stories

Several Items Stolen, Including Guns After Thefts In Crow Wing County

Posted on Dec. 14 2017

Purple Fern Finalizing Plans For Downtown Brainerd Location

Posted on Dec. 14 2017

Local Resident Named Conservationist of the Year

Posted on Dec. 14 2017

Driverless Bus Tested In Minnesota

Posted on Dec. 14 2017

Crow Wing County Receives Grant To Update Historical Museum

Posted on Dec. 14 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.