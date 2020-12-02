Lakeland PBS

Minnesota Projects Surprising $641 Million Budget Surplus

Lakeland News — Dec. 1 2020

Minnesota is facing a surprising $641 million projected surplus in its current budget. That means money is available for coronavirus relief.

But officials caution that the state still faces a $1.3 billion shortfall for its next budget. That is relatively small compared with an overall budget that’s likely to come in around the $50 billion range.

The projections are a welcome turnaround from a forecast released in May as the pandemic was taking hold. The old forecast projected a $2.4 billion deficit in the current budget and a $4.7 billion shortfall in the next.

The new forecast is expected to spur negotiations among Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders on an aid package lawmakers could approve in a special session.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

BSU Men’s and Women’s Hockey Set to Make Up Postponed Series

Enbridge Begins Construction on Line 3 Pipeline Replacement in Minnesota

Health Officials Concerned About Potential COVID-19 Cases Post-Thanksgiving Holiday

Crow Wing County Sees Decrease in COVID-19 Cases

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.