Minnesota Projected Budget Surplus of $1.5 Billion Can Boost Education Equity

Destiny Wiggins — Feb. 28 2020

Education equity could potentially be boosted due to a larger projected budget surplus of $1.5 billion. This larger budget is an increase from the $1.3 projected budget surplus that was given last year.

The budget surplus can give the Minnesota legislature and Gov. Tim Walz the opportunity to make investments that will increase education fairness and give students more opportunities to succeed.

“Legislators have the authority and the resources to invest this surplus in ways that will benefit our students of color and our white students,” said President of Education Minnesota Denise Specht,“There’s no reason to wait. The research is done. The bills are in place. The needs are urgent. It’s just a matter of political will.”

Training programs for education support professionals, grants to improve instruction for students who have experienced trauma, improving access to mental health professionals and a bill that will bring in and retain teachers of color are all things Specht noted as well.

 

 

