Minnesota Primary Turnout Estimated Highest In 24 Years

Shirelle Moore
Aug. 15 2018
Minnesota’s long list of big races in Tuesday’s primary sparked the biggest turnout in more than 20 years.

A spokesman for the secretary of state’s office tweeted late Tuesday that it was about 21.5 percent. The spokesman, Ben Petok, said that was the best since 1994. Turnout in midterm primary elections in recent cycles has been more in the range of 10 to 15 percent.

Tuesday’s election set November matchups for governor, two U.S. Senate seats and several toss-up congressional races.

US Rep. Tim Walz won in a three-way Democratic primary for Minnesota governor. While county commissioner Jeff Johnson defeated former two-term Gov. Tim Pawlenty in Republican primary for Minnesota governor.

In the Beltrami County Commissioner District 1 race, Craig Gaasvig led the pack with 53% of the vote. Natalie Grosfield followed with 30.89% of votes. Heather L. Broda received 15.51% of votes.

For council member at large in Bemidji, Don Heinonen received 40.94% of the vote. He was followed by Jim Thompson with 34.89% and Lawrence Hanenberger with 24.1% of votes.

You can find full state election results here.

