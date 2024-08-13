Aug 12, 2024 | By: Lakeland News
Minnesota Primary Election Taking Place Tuesday, August 13th
Tuesday, August 13th is Minnesota’s primary election, and races around the state will determine who will be on the ballot for the general election in November.
Here are some of the races on the primary ballot in the Lakeland viewing area:
Bemidji Mayor:
- Adam Steele
- Daniel Jourdain
- Jorge Prince (incumbent)
Bemidji City Council Ward 3:
- Mark Dickinson
- Greg Kuhn
- Katie Carter
Bemidji City Council Ward 5:
- Bill Batchelder
- Michael Meehlhause
- Lynn Eaton (incumbent)
Beltrami County Commissioner District 4:
- Tim Sumner (incumbent)
- John Winnett
- Frank Duresky
Cass County Commissioner District 3:
- Karen Goodenough
- Rusty Lilyquist
- Jim Qualley
Clearwater County Commissioner District 2:
- Adam Broden
- Carl McCollum
- James O’Bryan
- Bryan Ramsrud
- Greg Scherzer
Clearwater County Commissioner District 4:
- Bruce Emmel
- Corey Petterson
- Juleigh Prosser
Crow Wing County Commissioner District 5:
- Doug Houge (incumbent)
- Johnna Johnson
- Jamie Lee
Mille Lacs County Commissioner District 3:
- Martin Grimm
- Diana Klages
- Jay Munson
- Aaron Plumski
Morrison County Commissioner District 2:
- John Kunelius
- Ed Moran
- Hasten Warnberg
Minnesota House District 6B Republican Primary:
- Josh Heintzeman (incumbent)
- Matthew Zinda
Minnesota House District 10A Republican Primary:
- Ron Kresha (incumbent)
- Diane Webb-Skillings
US House District 7 Republican Primary:
- Michelle Fischbach (incumbent)
- Steve Boyd
- Annette Watson
US House District 8 Republican Primary:
- Harry Welty
- Pete Stauber (incumbent)
To get a sample ballot, or to find your polling place, you can visit the Minnesota Secretary of State website.
