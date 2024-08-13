Aug 12, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Minnesota Primary Election Taking Place Tuesday, August 13th

Tuesday, August 13th is Minnesota’s primary election, and races around the state will determine who will be on the ballot for the general election in November.

Here are some of the races on the primary ballot in the Lakeland viewing area:

Bemidji Mayor:

  • Adam Steele
  • Daniel Jourdain
  • Jorge Prince (incumbent)

Bemidji City Council Ward 3:

  • Mark Dickinson
  • Greg Kuhn
  • Katie Carter

Bemidji City Council Ward 5:

  • Bill Batchelder
  • Michael Meehlhause
  • Lynn Eaton (incumbent)

Beltrami County Commissioner District 4:

  • Tim Sumner (incumbent)
  • John Winnett
  • Frank Duresky

Cass County Commissioner District 3:

  • Karen Goodenough
  • Rusty Lilyquist
  • Jim Qualley

Clearwater County Commissioner District 2:

  • Adam Broden
  • Carl McCollum
  • James O’Bryan
  • Bryan Ramsrud
  • Greg Scherzer

Clearwater County Commissioner District 4:

  • Bruce Emmel
  • Corey Petterson
  • Juleigh Prosser

Crow Wing County Commissioner District 5:

  • Doug Houge (incumbent)
  • Johnna Johnson
  • Jamie Lee

Mille Lacs County Commissioner District 3:

  • Martin Grimm
  • Diana Klages
  • Jay Munson
  • Aaron Plumski

Morrison County Commissioner District 2:

  • John Kunelius
  • Ed Moran
  • Hasten Warnberg

Minnesota House District 6B Republican Primary:

  • Josh Heintzeman (incumbent)
  • Matthew Zinda

Minnesota House District 10A Republican Primary:

  • Ron Kresha (incumbent)
  • Diane Webb-Skillings

US House District 7 Republican Primary:

  • Michelle Fischbach (incumbent)
  • Steve Boyd
  • Annette Watson

US House District 8 Republican Primary:

  • Harry Welty
  • Pete Stauber (incumbent)

To get a sample ballot, or to find your polling place, you can visit the Minnesota Secretary of State website.

