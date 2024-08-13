Minnesota Primary Election Taking Place Tuesday, August 13th

Tuesday, August 13th is Minnesota’s primary election, and races around the state will determine who will be on the ballot for the general election in November.

Here are some of the races on the primary ballot in the Lakeland viewing area:

Bemidji Mayor:

Adam Steele

Daniel Jourdain

Jorge Prince (incumbent)

Bemidji City Council Ward 3:

Mark Dickinson

Greg Kuhn

Katie Carter

Bemidji City Council Ward 5:

Bill Batchelder

Michael Meehlhause

Lynn Eaton (incumbent)

Beltrami County Commissioner District 4:

Tim Sumner (incumbent)

John Winnett

Frank Duresky

Cass County Commissioner District 3:

Karen Goodenough

Rusty Lilyquist

Jim Qualley

Clearwater County Commissioner District 2:

Adam Broden

Carl McCollum

James O’Bryan

Bryan Ramsrud

Greg Scherzer

Clearwater County Commissioner District 4:

Bruce Emmel

Corey Petterson

Juleigh Prosser

Crow Wing County Commissioner District 5:

Doug Houge (incumbent)

Johnna Johnson

Jamie Lee

Mille Lacs County Commissioner District 3:

Martin Grimm

Diana Klages

Jay Munson

Aaron Plumski

Morrison County Commissioner District 2:

John Kunelius

Ed Moran

Hasten Warnberg

Minnesota House District 6B Republican Primary:

Josh Heintzeman (incumbent)

Matthew Zinda

Minnesota House District 10A Republican Primary:

Ron Kresha (incumbent)

Diane Webb-Skillings

US House District 7 Republican Primary:

Michelle Fischbach (incumbent)

Steve Boyd

Annette Watson

US House District 8 Republican Primary:

Harry Welty

Pete Stauber (incumbent)

To get a sample ballot, or to find your polling place, you can visit the Minnesota Secretary of State website.