Apr 23, 2026 | By: Collin Burns

Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Seeking Volunteers to Serve as Water Monitors

The MPCA is seeking volunteers to serve as water monitors for 12,000 plus lakes, and 92,000 miles of rivers and streams. Volunteers will monitor a location two times a month from April through September, and then submit the data to the MPCA for analysis. The MPCA provides training and equipment, so no experience is needed. To learn more, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/ and search for “water monitors.”

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