Lakeland PBS

Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Seeks Help Preparing for Extreme Weather

Nick UrsiniFeb. 25 2021

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, local mayors, and community advocates are appealing for crucial investments to help Northwestern Minnesota communities prepare for extreme rain events and other climate change impacts.

According to a release, Minnesota now ranks second in the country for extreme weather events, only behind California, and Minnesotans have seen a 366% increase in homeowner insurance rates since 1998 in large part due to extreme weather events brought on by climate change.

MPCA Commissioner Laura Bishop, along with mayors from Northwestern Minnesota communities, state legislators, and community advocates, will make the case for a $2.9 million proposal to help counties, cities, townships, and tribal governments plan and prepare for the impacts of our changing climate, including planning and pre-design needed to improve stormwater and wastewater infrastructure.

Other members who will join Bishop tomorrow are:

  • Shelly Carlson, Moorhead Mayor
  • Sen. Kent Eken, DFL-Twin Valley
  • Mark Kulda, Insurance Federation of Minnesota
  • Ben Schierer, Fergus Falls Mayor
  • Nick Slavicek, Laborers’ International Union of North America, Local 563

The event also will be livestreamed on MPCA’s YouTube channel.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nick Ursini

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

MN Supreme Court Reverses Rejection of Permit for PolyMet Mine

Families Asked to Get Regular COVID-19 Tests Through End of School Year

Bemidji Middle School Students Recognized for Art

Over 700 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Wednesday

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.