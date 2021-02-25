Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Seeks Help Preparing for Extreme Weather

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, local mayors, and community advocates are appealing for crucial investments to help Northwestern Minnesota communities prepare for extreme rain events and other climate change impacts.

According to a release, Minnesota now ranks second in the country for extreme weather events, only behind California, and Minnesotans have seen a 366% increase in homeowner insurance rates since 1998 in large part due to extreme weather events brought on by climate change.

MPCA Commissioner Laura Bishop, along with mayors from Northwestern Minnesota communities, state legislators, and community advocates, will make the case for a $2.9 million proposal to help counties, cities, townships, and tribal governments plan and prepare for the impacts of our changing climate, including planning and pre-design needed to improve stormwater and wastewater infrastructure.

Other members who will join Bishop tomorrow are:

Shelly Carlson, Moorhead Mayor

Sen. Kent Eken, DFL-Twin Valley

Mark Kulda, Insurance Federation of Minnesota

Ben Schierer, Fergus Falls Mayor

Nick Slavicek, Laborers’ International Union of North America, Local 563

The event also will be livestreamed on MPCA’s YouTube channel.

