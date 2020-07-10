Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Asking Public For Algae Bloom Lookout

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) is asking people to be on the lookout for harmful algae blooms in lakes and rivers around the state.

“If it looks and smells bad, don’t take a chance. We usually tell people: If in doubt, stay out,” says Pam Anderson, MPCA Water Quality Monitoring Manager. “If you’re not sure, it’s best for people and pets to stay out of the water.”

According to the Pollution Department, you can’t tell by looking at algae if it’s toxic. It may look like pea soup, green paint, or floating mats of scum, and it will sometimes have a bad smell.

If you do come in contact with blue-green algae, wash off with fresh water immediately, paying special attention to the areas your swim suit covers. Rinse off pets with fresh water, too, and keep them out of algae that has accumulated on shore.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today