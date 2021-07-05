Lakeland PBS

Minnesota Police Groups Sue Over Changes to Deadly Force Law

Chris BurnsJul. 5 2021

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A coalition of Minnesota’s largest law enforcement groups sued the state Friday seeking to overturn a state law that changed the standard for justified use of deadly force by police.

The lawsuit claims the law, which took effect in March, violates officers’ rights to self-defense and unconstitutionally compels officers to forfeit their rights to refuse to testify against themselves in deadly force cases.

The law underwent a major rewrite following George Floyd’s death in the custody of four Minneapolis police officers last May. Ex-Officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced last week to 22 1/2 years in prison. The three others are due to stand trial in March. All four also face federal civil rights charges.

The lawsuit was filed in Ramsey County by the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association, the Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association, the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, and Law Enforcement Labor Services, Minnesota Public Radio reported.

The rewritten standard narrowed the conditions for when deadly force is deemed appropriate and depends on an officer articulating an imminent threat. Deadly force is now considered justified only when necessary to prevent great harm or death to an officer or bystander.

The police groups contend that officers weren’t given enough time to train on the new standard. Efforts to rewrite the law again or put it on hold failed to get included in a police accountability package passed during the Legislature’s special session this week.

“The process that led to last year’s law change was rushed under unprecedented circumstances,” said Brian Peters, executive director of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association. “This law should have been fixed, but since the legislative session has now concluded, it is necessary to turn to the legal system.”

Walz spokeswoman Claire Lancaster said the governor’s office is “reviewing the lawsuit and will work with the Legislature to determine whether clarifying language is necessary.”

Backers of the change contend that officers resort to deadly force too quickly in tense encounters and that prosecutors had trouble bringing charges due to the way the old law was written.

Democratic Rep. Carlos Mariani, of St. Paul, who helped craft the standard as chairman of the House public safety committee, told MPR that the same police groups now suing were involved in writing the law.

“The standard itself was pretty carefully negotiated last summer with law enforcement at the table every single step of the way,” Mariani said. “What became law was language that law enforcement representatives helped to shape and they signed off on.”

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Chris Burns

Related Posts

Minnesota Lawmakers Reach Deal on Policing Measures

Derek Chauvin Sentenced to 22 1/2 Years in Prison for George Floyd’s Death

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin to Be Sentenced on Friday

UPDATE: Suspect Arrested in Attempted Armed Robbery in Bemidji

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.