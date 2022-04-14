Lakeland PBS

Minnesota Police Group Endorses Paul Gazelka for Governor

Lakeland News — Apr. 13 2022

Paul Gazelka

Brainerd Lakes Area gubernatorial candidate Paul Gazelka picked up a big endorsement this week from the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association.

The group’s executive director, Brian Peters, released a statement saying Gazelka is “an extraordinary supporter of first responders and public safety officials and stands against attempts to defund and dismantle the police. He will always promote public safety proposals that keep communities safe.”

Gazelka was first elected to the Minnesota Senate in 2010 and is in his fourth term there, having previously served as Senate Majority Leader. He is one of several candidates seeking to represent the Republican Party in this November’s gubernatorial election.

