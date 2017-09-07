DONATE

Minnesota Plans To Fight For Amazon’s 2nd Headquarters

Sarah Winkelmann
Sep. 7 2017
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota is joining the chase to land Amazon’s second headquarters.

The e-commerce behemoth based in Seattle announced Thursday it’s seeking to build a second headquarters, setting off a nationwide race. Dozens of cities and states are expected to compete. The company says it will spend $5 billion and could bring up to 50,000 jobs.

Gov. Mark Dayton said in a statement Thursday he’s directing his administration to submit a proposal. State and local officials began meeting hours after Amazon’s announcement to discuss how to recruit the company.

Amazon already has a small footprint in Minnesota. The company operates a distribution center in Shakopee and a small tech outpost in downtown Minneapolis.

Dayton says the state has already proven to Amazon that Minnesota is a great place to work and live.

Sarah Winkelmann
