Minnesota Plans To Fight For Amazon’s 2nd Headquarters

The e-commerce behemoth based in Seattle announced Thursday it’s seeking to build a second headquarters, setting off a nationwide race. Dozens of cities and states are expected to compete. The company says it will spend $5 billion and could bring up to 50,000 jobs.

Gov. Mark Dayton said in a statement Thursday he’s directing his administration to submit a proposal. State and local officials began meeting hours after Amazon’s announcement to discuss how to recruit the company.

Amazon already has a small footprint in Minnesota. The company operates a distribution center in Shakopee and a small tech outpost in downtown Minneapolis.

Dayton says the state has already proven to Amazon that Minnesota is a great place to work and live.