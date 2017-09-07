Minnesota Plans To Fight For Amazon’s 2nd Headquarters

The e-commerce behemoth based in Seattle announced Thursday it’s seeking to build a second headquarters, setting off a nationwide race. Dozens of cities and states are expected to compete. The company says it will spend $5 billion and could bring up to 50,000 jobs.
Gov. Mark Dayton said in a statement Thursday he’s directing his administration to submit a proposal. State and local officials began meeting hours after Amazon’s announcement to discuss how to recruit the company.
Amazon already has a small footprint in Minnesota. The company operates a distribution center in Shakopee and a small tech outpost in downtown Minneapolis.
Dayton says the state has already proven to Amazon that Minnesota is a great place to work and live.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Needs more information. Where is he being held? Is he out on bail? Why the exte... Read More
Once again you guys did an awesome job of showing up for the event and incredibl... Read More
Love over hate any day United we stand together against the hate that continues... Read More
Thanks, Mal on your piece on " Legally Blonde" Do you have any dance video of t... Read More